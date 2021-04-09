'Two Rode Together' Cast: A Look At The Actors Who Featured In The 1961 Movie

Two Rode Together is a 1961 American Western film, which had John Ford as its director, who also produced it in collaboration with Stan Shpetner under the banners John Ford Productions and Shpetner Productions. The movie was adapted from the 1959 novel Comanche Captives authored by Will Cook, and had its screenplay written by Frank Nugent. Read along and find out the list of actors that were a part of this 1961 movie.

A look at Two Rode Together cast

James Stewart

James Stewart played the role of Marshal Guthrie McCabe in the movie. The actor is popularly known for his unique kind of pronunciation and has a film career that lasted over 55 years, starring in over 80 films. The actor was added to the list of the greatest American male actors, on the third rank by American Film Institute in the year 1999. He went on to get a total of five Academy Awards nominations, the first of which he received in 1939 for the movie Mr Smith Goes to Washington. He bagged the Academy Award for Best Actor, for his acting in the movie The Philadelphia Story.

Richard Weedt Widmark

Richard Weedt Widmark played the role of First Lieutenant Jim Gary in the movie. The actor was highly praised for his role in the film Kiss of Death and got nominated for an Academy Award for the same. He also won the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer, for his work in the movie. He was mostly seen playing villains at the beginning of his career and later moved on to portray heroic roles. The actor has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as got inducted into the Western Performers Hall of Fame for his contributions to the motion picture industry.

Shirley Mae Jones

Shirley Mae Jones played the role of Marty Purcell in the movie. The actor had a career spanning over six decades in the industry and is popularly known for her work in the musical films, Oklahoma!, Carousel, and The Music Man. She bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1960 movie Elmer Gantry.

Promo Image Source: Still from Two Rode Together