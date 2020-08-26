Tyler Cameron 'blacked Out' During His First Meeting With Hannah Brown For This Reason

American model Tyler Cameron has moved to make YouTube videos for his fans. The model took a trip down the memory lane for his new YouTube channel and revealed how he blacked out when he first met American TV personality Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. According to inputs by Page six, Tyler Cameron made this confession on his YouTube video, Reacting to my season of The Bachelorette.

Tyler Cameron said a lot of crazy things on The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron said that he basically freaked out. He saw the lights, the camera and also watched everyone go before him and thought he totally owned the moment, but when he got out of the limo, he blacked out. He added that he did not realise what he was saying. He said a lot of crazy things to Hannah Brown and suddenly realise that he had a series of lines given to him, that he was supposed to say to her.

Later, he picked on halfway and corrected himself, amid the meeting, getting things got back to normal. Tyler Cameron’s first meeting with Hannah Brown did not go as smoothly as he had hoped. The model-reality star came in second place on The Bachelorette. Although Tyler Cameron was not able to rekindle his romance with Hannah Brown on the show, they remain to be good friends even today. According to inputs by Page Six, Hannah Brown had visited the latter on his mother’s funeral.

The two close friends also spent some of their time together in quarantine at Tyler Cameron’s childhood home where they played, worked out and also made TikTok videos. On The Bachelorette season fifteen, Hannah Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt. However, their engagement broke off before the After the Final Rose episode because Jed Wyatt was rumoured to have a girlfriend.

Hannah Brown is an American TV personality and also a former beauty pageant titleholder. She starred as the lead in The Bachelorette season 15 and was placed at top 7 on season 23, The Bachelor. She rose to fame when she starred in Dancing with the Stars with partner, Alan Bersten, and was also declared the winner of Season 28. Tyler Cameron, on the other hand, gained immense popularity after he featured in The Bachelorette.

