Tyler James William Slams Speculations Centering Around His Sexuality: It's Dangerous

Tyler James William, well-known for his role in the series Abbott Elementary, took to his Instagram handle to slam all the speculations regarding his sexuality. Calling this act a dangerous trend, the actor shared his thoughts on the topic. He also called out all those people who have shown keen interest in his sexual identity.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote that he does not address such topics at all, but he felt like the conversation was bigger than him. He clarified in his post that he is not gay and wrote, " but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous." He added that overanalysing a person's behaviour just to catch them contributes to the anxiety issues a lot of queer or queer-questioning citizens feel while living in fear of their truth.

Tyler James further talked about such things affect queer people. He wrote, "It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning." He also talked about how such speculations can reinforce unrealistic archetypes and less freedom for men who are straight. He wrote that being straight or gay does not look one way at all. The actor responded to such theories because it may seem like fun that is harmless, but it can actually send out a dangerous message to those struggling with such issues.

The actor concluded his message by showing admiration for the queer community as pride month is going on. "I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month," he wrote. He also mentioned that he prays in the future people can be themselves.

Who is Tyler James William?

Tyler James William is a 30-year-old American actor who started his career as a child artist. However, he rose to fame for his role as Gregory Eddie in the show Abbott Elementary. He also received a Golden Globe Award for his performance.