Tyler Perry Brings Back "Madea" Out Of Retirement For A New Movie In 2022

Tyler Perry's fans were in for a surprise when the actor announced that his character Madea will be back on screen. Tyler Perry's Instagram recently featured a post in which the actor revealed that a new Madea movie will be coming soon on Netflix. Tyler previously in 2018 had decided to not bring the character on screen.

Tyler Perry announces Madea movie

Tyler shared a video in which he announced the revival of his iconic character Madea. The actor slipped in and out of Madea's voice and revealed that the new movie will be releasing on Netflix. Tyler in the video explained his decision to bring his character back and said that everyone needed a laugh at the moment as the country had been through such tough times. While sharing the video Perry wrote "She's Back" in his caption. The upcoming film which is named A Madea Homecoming, will be released on Netflix in 2022, the streaming outlet announced on Tuesday. The movie will be written and directed by Perry and this film will be the 12th instalment of the franchise.

The character of Madea was created and performed by Tyler Perry himself. In an interview with NPR, Perry revealed that his character of Madea was based on his mother and aunt and he created her to pay homage to them. Madea first appeared in the 2005 movie Diary of a Mad Black Woman and was last seen on screen in the 2019 movie A Madea Family Funeral. Tyler Perry's character apart from appearing on the big screen has also appeared in various plays and the last play Tyler played Madea was Madea's Farewell in 2019.

Fans react to the announcement of new Madea movie

Fans quickly reacted to Tyler Perry's Instagram post announcing the new Madea movie and expressed their excitement. One fan commented that the movie was required as everyone needed a good laugh. Another fan thanked Tyler for getting Madea back and another fan wrote that they thought Madea was gone for good. While another fan commented that they knew Madea would be back eventually. One fan wrote that Madea gave them some of the best laughs of their lives.

IMAGE: MADEA'S OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

