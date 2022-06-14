Tyler Perry Reveals Will Smith Was In Disbelief & 'devastated' Moments After Oscars Slap

Tyler Perry recently spilt the beans on what went down after Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous Oscar fiasco as he tried to 'de-escalate' the situation. Smith marched onto the Oscars 2022 stage and slapped the comedian for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The instance became one of the most controversial moments of the year, with Smith facing a decade-long ban from the Academy's events.

In a conversation with Gayle King at Tribeca Film Festival, Perry said he was 'close-up' to where the instance happened, stating that Smith seemed 'devasted' when he approached him. He added that while it was 'painful' for onlookers to see the altercation, it was equally numbing for Chris, "who was a pure champion for the way he handled it".

Tyler further remarked that while Will's actions are in no way justifiable, he was also in pain. "He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him — that is so out of everything he is," Perry added. He said that he made sure to convey it to the King Richard star that his outburst was "wrong in no uncertain terms".

Tyler continued, "He couldn't believe what happened. He couldn't believe he did it," and went on to talk about the actor's demeanour. Tyler shed light on how things unfolded right on the day when Will witnessed one of the "crowning moments of his career", his first-ever Oscar.

In a nutshell, Perry iterated how one's childhood trauma can show up in the most 'inappropriate ways' if not dealt with right away. He concluded, "I know Will. I know him well."

Following the incident, Will issued a public apology to Chris and admitted he was 'out of line'. He further mentioned, "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

(Image: AP)