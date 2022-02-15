Tyrese Gibson's Mother Passes Away After Battling COVID And Pneumonia

American singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is mourning the demise of his mother Priscilla Murray, who breathed her last on Monday, after being hospitalised with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week. The actor took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking video of himself holding his mother Patricia's hand in her hospital bed while crying. In the caption, he penned a long emotional note.

Tyrese Gibson's mother passes away

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the actor wrote, "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens."

"From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother," his emotional note concluded. Gibson is the youngest of four siblings in his family. The Fast and Furious actor also gave thanks to legendary jazz artist, Kenny G, who played Forever in Love during an Instagram live session for Gibson and his mom while in the hospital.

In his follow-up post, he wrote, "Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies…."

The star had been keeping his fans and followers updated on his mother's condition and her progress ever since he first revealed that she was admitted to the hospital, posting multiple updates and asking for prayers and well wishes. On February 7, in an IG post, he explained, "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid and they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."

"Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged. I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do," Gibson said.

Reacting to the sad news, actor Dwayne Johnson took to the comments section and wrote "So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family".

