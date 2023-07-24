Uday Mahurkar On Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Controversy: It Is Deliberate

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened in theatres across the globe on July 21. Even though the film doing well at the India, it has received criticism for a scene in which a verse from the Bhagavad Giita in mention during a sex scene. Now Uday Mahurkar has weighed in on the matter. He is a scholar of Modern Indian History

2 things you need to know

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt in major roles.

The film is a biopic of American physicist Robert J Oppenheimer.

Uday Mahurkar on controversial scene in Oppenheimer

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Mahurkar talked about Oppenheimer's controversial scene with a Bhagavad Gita connect and stated that it was a deliberate move to promote the film. He said, “There was an intent to add something titillating, which would help in the promotions of the film because that particular scene had no connection to Oppenheimer. Secondly, Gita is a holy book for the Hindu community that has a message for the entire world. How can you show this book in that manner? It’s not something casual, it was deliberate. Why deliberate? That can be a point of debate. Was it to hurt the sentiment of the Hindu community or its not? It was certainly added with a view to promote the film, there cannot be any other reason.”

Mahurkar further added that he is not against the movie as a whole just has problems with the sex scene. “We thought we cannot remain silent and we decided to protest,” he concluded.

'It is deliberate. It has no connection with the story of Oppenheimer. It was certainly added to promote the film': @UdayMahurkar, Author, Thinker and Scholar of Modern Indian History on Oppenheimer's controversial scene on Bhagavad Gita #Oppenheimer #OppenheimerMovie… pic.twitter.com/4kinG3qDff — Republic (@republic) July 24, 2023

Anurag Thakur expresses concern to CBFC

Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also expressed his unhappiness over the contentious scene in Oppenheimer. He asked for the said sequence to be removed from the movie. He conveyed his concerns directly to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and made it clear that scenes deemed offensive or disrespectful to religious sentiments, particularly those linked to the Bhagavad Gita, will not be tolerated.