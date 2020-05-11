'Ugly Betty' Actor America Ferrera Announces Birth Of Second Child On Mother's Day

While the whole world celebrated Mother's Day on May 10, 2020, Hollywood actor America Ferrera gave birth to her second child on May 4. America Ferrera, who is well known for her role in Ugly Betty, took to her Instagram and revealed that she has given birth to her second child with husband Piers Williams. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Ugly Betty's America Ferrera blessed with a daughter

On May 10, 2020, Ugly Betty's America Ferrera took to her Instagram and shared a post with several pics and videos. In the post, she shared an adorable picture of her baby's tiny hand in hers and her husband's hand.

The Ugly Betty actor captioned the picture and wrote her daughters name. America Ferrera wrote "🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫" Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this in the same post, she spoke about how due to lockdown she does not want people not to send a gift to her. But wants them to donate it to a good cause.

She wrote, "Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info.

Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay".

