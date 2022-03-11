UK Cinemas Hold Preview Charity Screenings Of 'Olga' To Support Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, several cinemas from the United Kingdom are standing in solidarity with Ukraine. Popular 606 Distribution, which is focused on releasing female-centric films from across the globe have partnered with BFI Network to lend a helping hand to the war-hit country. The two organizations have collaborated to organise several preview charity screenings of the film Olga by French filmmaker Elie Grappe, which is about a Ukrainian gymnast.

UK cinemas lend help to Ukrainians

According to recent reports by Variety, preview charity screenings of Olga will be held at over 200 cinemas from March 18. 2022. Several cinemas and independent venues have taken a similar initiative and the previews are supported by UK Cinema Association. From each ticket sold for the preview screening, a donation will be made to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine through the Disasters Emergency Committee.

What is Olga about?

The film is all about a 15-year-old Ukrainian young girl who is training for the European Championship and preparing to compete at the Olympics. The film is set in 2013 when the youngster is focused to move to Switzerland from his home in Kyiv, where her mother is reporting the Euromaidan protests that were going on at the time. The film stars Anastasia Budiashkina, who was on the national gymnastics team of Ukraine.

The actor also spoke to Variety about the film and mentioned she was 'very glad' that the film would be watched by those in the UK and will make them aware about the ongoing war. She told the publication, "I am very glad that Olga will be seen in the U.K., and people will see the situation going on with Ukraine. Everyone involved with Olga worked very hard, and I put a part of myself into the film. I hope everyone will enjoy Olga."

The director of 606 Distribution, Pat Kelman mentioned that the film was initially meant to be screened in late spring, but the Russia-Ukraine war prompted its early release. Kelman told Variety, "I planned to release Olga in the late spring, but the invasion of Ukraine made me very nervous about releasing the film at all. When Watershed Cinema curator Mark Cosgrove mentioned that venues were looking for a way to show support for Ukrainians, I realised that this very human and dramatic film set against the Ukraine 2013 Maidan Revolution could now resonate and connect with the UK audiences in a meaningful way."

Image: @606Distribution, AP