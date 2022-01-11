Last Updated:

UK: Queen Elizabeth To Mark 70 Years On Throne With Star-studded Concert & Other Events

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne in February with exquisite events including a star-studded concert, a parade among other things

Queen Elizabeth has elaborate plans as she steps into her 70th year on the throne this summer. In February, the Queen will become the first British monarch to step into her platinum jubilee, thereby surpassing the 63 year-long reigns of Queen Victoria. To mark the momentous occasion, dozens of events including a star-studded concert, a pageant, a parade,  a baking competition overlooked by The Great British Bake-Off fame Mary Berry among others have been announced.

According to Variety, the events also include a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, street parties across the UK as well as lighting up 1,500 beacons across the country. For the unversed, the Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, after George VI passed away due to coronary thrombosis.

Queen Elizabeth to mark platinum jubilee with exquisite events 

  • BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace - Buckingham Palace will witness some of the highly distinguished artists performing in a concert that will be broadcast live on BBC. People will have access to the tickets via a ballot, however, the lineup of artists hasn't been revealed yet. 
  • The Platinum Jubilee Pageant - Also called the "festival of creativity" the event will witness dancers, musicians and performers from across the UK and the Commonwealth narrate the tale of the Queen’s reign.
  • The Platinum Pudding Competition- A nationwide baking competition will be hosted by Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan and Masterchef fame Monica Galetti in order to find the best-curated dessert made to commemorate the jubilee. All UK residents above eight years can send in their entries. 
  • Platinum Jubilee Celebration-  A theatrical treat comprising 1000 performers, 500 horses as well as a myriad of musicians, artists and dancers will take viewers through British history, beginning from Elizabeth I. 
  • The Queen’s Birthday Parade- Queen Elizabeth II will station herself at the balcony along with pertinent members of the Royal Family. Thousands of soldiers, many horses and musicians will strut down The Mall to commemorate the occasion. 

Apart from the aforementioned events, one of its kind public holidays has also been created, wherein the UK residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend in June's first week. 

