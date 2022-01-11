UK: Queen Elizabeth To Mark 70 Years On Throne With Star-studded Concert & Other Events

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @QUEENELIZABETHIIUK
Queen Elizabeth has elaborate plans as she steps into her 70th year on the throne this summer. In February, the Queen will become the first British monarch to step into her platinum jubilee, thereby surpassing the 63 year-long reigns of Queen Victoria. To mark the momentous occasion, dozens of events including a star-studded concert, a pageant, a parade, a baking competition overlooked by The Great British Bake-Off fame Mary Berry among others have been announced.
According to Variety, the events also include a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, street parties across the UK as well as lighting up 1,500 beacons across the country. For the unversed, the Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, after George VI passed away due to coronary thrombosis.
Apart from the aforementioned events, one of its kind public holidays has also been created, wherein the UK residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend in June's first week.
