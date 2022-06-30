UK Royals To Not Disclose Probe Findings Against Meghan Markle In Bullying Case: Report

A probe into bullying allegations levelled against Meghan Markle by the palace staffers concluded recently. Though the Duchess of Sussex has strongly refuted the allegations, however, according to E-News, the report's findings will not be made public.

A Palace aid informed the outlet that the recommendations have been incorporated into the policies and procedures at the palace. All staffers and members of the royal family "will be aware of what the policies and procedures are," a royal source said.

Royal family to not release Meghan Markle's probe report

For the unversed, the Buckingham Palace had launched an investigation last year and gathered testimony from staff regarding their experiences of working for Meghan, before she and husband Prince Harry had decided to relinquish their royal responsibilities while vacating the palace in January 2020.

Citing confidentiality, the Palace source, during a briefing on the annual royal finances report published Thursday, stated that details would remain hidden to safeguard the privacy of those who took part. "Because of the confidentiality of the discussions, we have not communicated the detailed recommendations," the source said.

Both Meghan and Harry became the talk of the town after their interview with US talk show star Oprah Winfrey had shocked the royal family when they accused unnamed members of racism. However, during the same, the Suits alum had the bullying allegations, which first emerged in March 2021, just before the Oprah interview, and called them "a calculated smear campaign" against her.

The interview that had deepened the rig between the royal family, had also strained the relations between Harry and his father Prince Charles. But a royal source told E-News that Prince Charles is a "very emotional" person and he got melted down after meeting with his granddaughter Lili earlier this month for the first time. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan had reunited with the royal family members for Queen's jubilee celebrations this year.



IMAGE: Instagram/MeghanMarkle.Official