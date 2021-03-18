Uma Thurman All Set To Join The Cast Of 'Stargirl' Sequel: Report

Uma Thurman, who is best known for her role in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, is all set to join the cast of Disney's Stargirl sequel. Stargirl is a young adult romantic drama film based on the novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli. The movie was directed by Julia Hart and featured Grace VanderWaal and Graham Verchere in lead roles. Get more information about the Stargirl sequel here.

Uma Thurman all set to join the cast of Stargirl

Stargirl follows the story of Leo Borlock, played by Graham Verchere, a boy living in Mica, Arizona, who wants nothing more than have an anonymous existence. His life gets changed after he meets and falls for an unusual and colourful girl named Stargirl, played by Grace VanderWaal. As the story progresses, it shows how Stargirl's unconventional ways change Leo's life.

According to a report by PTI, the sequel of the movie will follow Stargirl's journey outside of Mica and into a larger world of music, dreams and opportunities.

According to the report, Uma Thurman will be joining the cast of the Stargirl sequel. The Oscar-nominated actress will be playing the role of Roxanne Martel, a musician that Stargirl looks up to and meets during her journey. Julia Hart will be returning to direct the movie with Elijah Richardson joining the cast as the male lead opposite Grace VanderWaal.

A quick look at Uma Thurman's movies

Uma Thurman began her career in modelling and later transitioned into acting. Thurman gained prominence through her role in Quentin Tarantino's neo-noir black comedy Pulp Fiction in the year 1994. The movie has over the years gained a status of a cult classic and various critics named this movie as one of the greatest films ever made. For her performance in the movie, Uma was nominated for the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Uma's character of Mia is considered one of the most iconic female film characters of the 1990s.

In 2002, the actress reunited with director Quentin Tarantino for the two-part martial arts action film Kill Bill. Tarantino said that the character of assassin Beatrix Kiddo was written just for Uma and that she was his muse while writing the character. Some other Uma Thurman's movies include Henry & June, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, Batman & Robin Gattaca, Les Misérables, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac, The House That Jack Built and The War with Grandpa.