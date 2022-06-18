Uma Thurman, Jonas Brothers, Mindy & more names to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood stars like Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, and the Jonas Brothers are amongst the many notable personalities from the International industry to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. As reported by Variety, Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Thurman, Vince Vaughn, and John Waters will receive stars in the motion pictures category, along with posthumous stars for Juanita Moore and Walker.

In the television category, stars will be given to Jon Favreau, Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, and Ellen Pompeo. According to Billboard, four of this year’s honourees have had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 including Ludacris, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, and Shelton.

Honourees of Hollywood Walk of Fame 2023 announced

In the music and recording category, the Jonas Brothers receive a collective star, along with a posthumous star for Jenni Rivera and stars for Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton, and Charlie Wilson.

According to Variety, the honourees were chosen by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Ellen K, chair of the selection panel and a top radio personality, chose the honorees out of hundreds of people nominated for a star.

"The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," Ellen K said during the press conference announcing the selections.

Ceremony dates for the new selections were not announced. Star recipients must plan a ceremony after their selection, and the selection expires after two years. Star ceremonies are announced by the Walk of Fame committee ten days in advance of their performance.

This year’s total of 24 honourees is down sharply from last year’s tally of 38. No stars were awarded this year in the categories of radio or sports entertainment. The latter category was added last year.

Take a look at the complete list of the Class of 2023 selections to the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

In the category of recording: Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera (posthumous), Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson

In the category of motion pictures: Juanita Moore (posthumous), Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Ludacris, Paul Walker (posthumous)

In the category of television: Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo

In the category of live theatre/live performance: Lang Lang, Melba Moore, Pentatonix

IMAGE: AP