Una Stubbs, Sherlock's Mrs. Hudson, Dies At 84; Show Creator Steven Moffatt Mourns Loss

Sherlock’s Mrs. Hudson, who was remarkably played by Una Stubbs, passed away on Thursday. The actor also starred in Summer Holiday, Worzel Gummidge and in Till Death Us Do Part. The creator of Sherlock, Steven Moffat, uploaded a post on his Instagram account and called Stubbs ‘The loveliest light on Baker Street.'

In the post, he wrote, "What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet." He then went on to list all the work the actor did in her life. He continued in his caption, "I don’t know how anyone even starts summing up that career - Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge … and of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock." He accompanied his heartfelt words with a screenshot of a news report about Una Stubbs’ death.

In a statement by her family, it was mentioned that the actor passed away in Edinburgh. They also requested privacy and understanding during this time of grief. The statement read, "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

According to a leading daily, Stubb’s agent, Rebecca Blond mentioned that the actor was "extraordinarily varied". She also called her funny, elegant, kind and graceful. She went on to say that the actor would be missed by all.

Una Stubbs was not always an actor. Before she entered Hollywood, she was a chorus girl and a dancer. It is after this that she landed a lead role in the 1963 film, Summer Holiday she took on the role of Sandy in the film, who was one of the three stranded singers.

The actor’s major breakthrough came in 1965, when she took on the role of Rita in the famous Till Death Us Do Part. She played the role for about a decade and was loved by all. Finally, she played Mrs. Hudson in the much-loved Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman becoming a fan-favourite.

Image: AP

