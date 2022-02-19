'Uncharted' Box Office Collection: Tom Holland-starrer Witnesses Good Start With $3.7M

Sony’s latest release Uncharted has been receiving reviews from all corners. The film that opened to good reviews crawled its way past Avatar’s $760.5 million to become the third-highest domestic grosser of all time. With that milestone reached, the film is ready to be passed to Sony’s Uncharted, the long-awaited video game adaptation that also gives Tom Holland his biggest role outside MCU. The film did a business of $3.7 million in Thursday previews at the North American box office.

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer after having successfully launched the Venom franchise for Sony. The Indiana Jones-esque tale acts as a prequel to the games, telling the story of a young version of Nathan Drake (played by Holland) before he becomes the full-fledged, world-class treasure hunting hero. He is taken under the wing of Sully (Wahlberg) to find the lost treasure of the Magellan expedition. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas play supporting parts in the hopeful franchise starter.

Uncharted box-office collection

The film that is based on the popular PlayStation game series from publisher Naughty Dog, minted $22 million last weekend when opening in its first 15 markets. Apart from fairing well at the box office, the movie is one of the few Hollywood ones that received a release date in China, where it will hit the screens on March 13.

Tom Holland-starrer Uncharted revolves around the life of Nathan "Nate" Drake and draws several elements from Sony's video game series by depicting the childhood and the older version of the character. Tom Holland's character, Nathan, lives a lonesome life of a bartender and a pick-pocketer after being left alone by his older brother, Sam (Rudy Pankow). The movie gives a glimpse into Nathan and Sam's childhood revealing their fascination to find the lost treasure hidden by Magellan’s crew who were the first ones to circumnavigate the Earth. While the story build-up in the first half of the film keeps the audience gripped to their seats, the latter part loses its charm. The only thing that keeps the audience engaged is Tom Holland's cracking sense of humour.

Image: Instagram/Unchartedmovie: