'Uncharted': Fans React To Mark Wahlberg’s Sully Lacking His Iconic Moustache In New Photo

A new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie gave the viewers their official look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan and fans were surprised to see that Sully does not have a moustache. Inspired by Naughty Dog’s video game series of the same name of two archaeological thieves who set off for adventure.

Tom Holland took to his Instagram story on Monday, May 24 and shared the new still also featuring the first look at Mark Wahlberg's character from the upcoming film. In the photo, viewers got to see Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland and Sully hunting for clues in a church and Wellberg's character was not sporting the moustache that the video game character does. However, according to IGN, since it is a prequel, it may be possible that a younger Sully did not have a moustache and in the later parts of the movie, he will have one as Mark Wahlberg had previously teased that he will come pout rocking a moustache in Uncharted. Check out the Uncharted movie new photo below.

Netizens react to Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted movie

As soon as the picture was posted, fans were quick to notice Sully's missing moustache and it turned into a topic of discussion on the Internet. One Twitter user wrote, "At least they could have put a moustache on Sully... another movie game going down for me" while another said, "Lack of moustache, lack of beige khakis, and lack of the Cuban cigar and lack of his colourful guayabera shirts. Nope nope nope. Throw it all away. Film it again." Take a look at some of the reaction below;

Lack of mustache, lack of beige khakis, and lack of the Cuban cigar and lack of his colorful guayabera shirts. Nope nope nope. Throw it all away. Film it again. — 6AT0 (@6AT000) May 24, 2021

Ay least they could have put moustache on Sully... another movie game going down for me.. — 📟⁷ᴮᴱ🌙 ⟬⟭∞💜✜ (@jiminiebrownie) May 24, 2021

I loved this video game series, and while I get it, the younger versions of the characters may not match what most fans have in their head, I hope this movie is fantastic and silences the people who hated on it before we even see a trailer. — Ryan Ruhland (@rdruhland) May 24, 2021

The fact they couldn’t even use stick on a moustache for Sully doesn’t really inspire confidence. — James Cowan (@JamesCowan96) May 24, 2021

Stop justifying bad casting w/ "It's a prequel, they haven't become the characters yet". They weren't cast cos they resembled a young Drake & Sully, they were cast cos one's a young blockbuster name and one's an older blockbuster name, that's it. And faithfulness took a backseat. — Richard (@RichardOcelot) May 24, 2021

A look at Uncharted movie cast

Uncharted is bankrolled by Arad/Atlas Entertainment Production and produced by Charles Roven. The movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan mentor of Nathan Drake, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie is slated to release on February 18, 2022

Last year in October, Tom Holland had taken to Instagram to share the first look of his character, Nathan Drake, in Uncharted, Check it out.

