'Uncharted': Fans React To Mark Wahlberg’s Sully Lacking His Iconic Moustache In New Photo

A new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie shows the first official look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan without his iconic moustache.

Shreeya Nair
Uncharted movie

A new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie gave the viewers their official look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan and fans were surprised to see that Sully does not have a moustache. Inspired by Naughty Dog’s video game series of the same name of two archaeological thieves who set off for adventure.

Sully does not have a moustache in Uncharted movie new photo

Tom Holland took to his Instagram story on Monday, May 24 and shared the new still also featuring the first look at Mark Wahlberg's character from the upcoming film. In the photo, viewers got to see Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland and Sully hunting for clues in a church and Wellberg's character was not sporting the moustache that the video game character does. However, according to IGN, since it is a prequel, it may be possible that a younger Sully did not have a moustache and in the later parts of the movie, he will have one as Mark Wahlberg had previously teased that he will come pout rocking a moustache in Uncharted. Check out the Uncharted movie new photo below. 

Netizens react to Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted movie

As soon as the picture was posted, fans were quick to notice Sully's missing moustache and it turned into a topic of discussion on the Internet. One Twitter user wrote, "At least they could have put a moustache on Sully... another movie game going down for me" while another said, "Lack of moustache, lack of beige khakis, and lack of the Cuban cigar and lack of his colourful guayabera shirts. Nope nope nope. Throw it all away. Film it again." Take a look at some of the reaction below;

A look at Uncharted movie cast

Uncharted is bankrolled by Arad/Atlas Entertainment Production and produced by Charles Roven. The movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan mentor of Nathan Drake, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie is slated to release on February 18, 2022

Last year in October, Tom Holland had taken to Instagram to share the first look of his character, Nathan Drake, in Uncharted, Check it out.

