'The Uncharted' To Come Up With A Movie After The Game's Release

The Uncharted movie is said to be a prequel to the game’s narrative, which began in 2007 with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune on PlayStation 3. The role of Drake who is the lead character of the game will be played by Tom Holland. The Sony film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. However, it is not yet confirmed who will direct the movie. Previously it was Travis Knight was going to direct it. However, he stepped down over scheduling conflicts and crunch. Let us take a look at more details about the upcoming movie.

Upcoming movie Uncharted

Apart from Tom Holland who will play the role of Nathan Drake, there are also speculations that the role of Drake's best friend Sully will be played by Mark Wahlberg. As per the game, Sully helps Drake to find new places and to explore different areas around the world. Fans would love to see Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg pair together. However, there have been rumours that the movie's release date is postponed and will come out at the end of 2020 or in the year 2021. There is also an official Instagram account of the upcoming movie.

About Tom Holland

Tom Holland has previously appeared in many superheroes movies. He has done various movies like Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He rose to stardom after playing the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films.

