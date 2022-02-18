'Uncharted' Post-credits Scenes Explained: Sequel's Plot, Cameo Details And Much More

Tom Holland has garnered a lot of attention with his latest film Uncharted. The film witnesses Tom Holland essaying the character of an adventurer and fortune hunter named Nathan Drake, who is in the very early stages of his career. The action-adventure film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is an adaptation of the video game series with the same name.

Ever since its release, it has managed to create a lot of buzz online and fans are assuming whether the post-credits scenes of the film will serve as the base for the sequel of Unchartered.

Uncharted post-credits scene explained

Uncharted gives you a strong reason to stick around even after the film appears to be over. One of the film's post-credits scenes begins with a man sitting in jail. He is writing on a postcard, and it is quite evident that it's Sam, Nathan Drake's dead sibling. In addition to the fact that sam is alive, he's chipping away at an advance notice message to Nate. The majority part of Sam is covered in shadows as he writes the note. So fans could not get a clear view of his face and so it is not clear who is going to play the adult version of Nate’s brother.

The film's other post-credits scene opens with Nate finding a spot at a table with a man named Gage, encompassed by underhanded thugs. Nate is seen making an arrangement to trade his ring for the 'Nazi map.' Surprisingly, the ring turns out to be Gage's employer Roman's ring. Eventually, Nate manages to dominate the competition with both the guide and the ring because of a little assistance from Sully, who's donning his moustache this time.

Who appears in a cameo role in the film?

Nolan North makes a surprise cameo in the film, essaying the character of an unknown man on a beach.

Uncharted 2

While there's no affirmation on the spin-off for Uncharted, the post-credits scene drops hints about the next potential film, that might have the plot inspired by this. The next part might centre on Nathan discovering his brother is still alive after he presumed him dead during a prison escape gone wrong.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013