'Uncharted': Tom Holland Opens Up On Biggest Challenge He Faced While Playing Nathan Drake

Tom Holland is riding high on the success of his global blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Uncharted. The American action-adventure film Unchartered is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is an adaptation of the video game series with the same name.

The film will witness Tom Holland essaying the character of an adventurer and fortune hunter named Nathan Drake, who is in the very early stages of his career. Recently, The Devil All the Time actor opened up about his role in the film and revealed the biggest challenge he faced while playing Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland reveals that playing Nathan Drake was very challenging for him

Speaking to THR in a recent interview about Uncharted, Holland opens up on his role as Nathan Drake in the upcoming flick, as he reveals that it was very challenging for him to play the role. He also says that this character is completely different from all other characters that he has played till now. Opening about the same he says,

One of the most difficult things about this character was playing “the cool guy.” Historically, I’ve always sort of played the outsider who doesn’t particularly have many friends and isn’t the cool kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing.

More about the film Uncharted

After years of countless production delays and directorial changes, the film Uncharted has finally made its way to the theatres. In the film, Tom Holland will be seen as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor Sullivan, with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. The film was earlier slated to release on July 16, 2021. But due to several reasons, the production of the film was on halt. As per the new release date, the film will hit the floors on February 18, 2022.

Talking about the plot of the movie, the official synopsis of the film reads, "Nathan Drake and his partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan must go up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries in order to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan, while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake's long-lost brother, Sam."

