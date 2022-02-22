'Uncharted': Tom Holland Reveals Zendaya's Concerned Reaction About His Mid-air Car Stunt

Actor Tom Holland has created a tremendous buzz lately for his stint as Nathan Drake in the recently released action-adventure flick, Uncharted. Now, during his latest appearance on the chat show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 25-year-old candidly spoke about his girlfriend Zendaya's concerned reaction about him performing extremely difficult stunts in Uncharted.

Zendaya reacts to Tom Holland's Uncharted stunts

While questioning him about a particular stunt where Holland gets hit by a car in mid-air, Seth Meyers asked how did he manage to prepare for it. To this, Tom replied that he is a massive fan of the Indiana Jones franchise. For him performing such tasks are both 'tough' and 'exiting'. Talking more about the same, the actor said that he was with Zendaya on the sets of Spider-Man when he pitched the movie to his girlfriend.

He added that he was going through the film scene by scene, when he revealed the car stunt to Zendaya. It seems that the latter was concerned about Holland as she said 'What on Earth is this movie about?'. Tom Holland explained, "I was actually on set on Spider-Man pitching the movie to Zendaya. I was going through the film scene by scene, and I told her, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.' And she's like, 'I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'" The host of the show broke into laughter upon learning Zendaya's reaction.

Tom Holland and Zendaya tend to keep their romantic life away from the limelight. However, time and again, the duo dish out major couple goals for their fans. Previously, a photo of the two holding hands and slaying in matching jerseys went insanely viral on the internet. On the professional front, Zendaya was last seen reprising her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria season 2.

Tom Holland has garnered critical acclaim for essaying the role of Nathan Drake in his latest film, Uncharted. The plot of the movie sees Tom aka Nathan and his partner Sully embarking on a nerve-wracking quest of discovering a hidden treasure. Amid this, Nathan also looks for cues to reach his long-lost brother. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer, the action-adventure film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles.