'Uncharted': Tom Holland Shares His New Character Poster As Nathan Drake

Tom Holland who is currently basking in the success of his global blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home, is now gearing for the release of his next movie. Holland's next big-screen project is the action-adventure movie Uncharted, which is based on the highly popular video game series of the same name. As the movie heads towards its release date, Holland shared a new poster from the film featuring his character Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland shares a new poster of Uncharted

Tom Holland took to his Instagram and shared a new poster of his movie Uncharted that featured his character, Nathan Drake. In the poster, Tom's character could be seen holding on to a ship that looked like it was floating in the air. The movie is all set to release in India on February 18, 2022.

As per IGN, Tom Holland spoke about his upcoming movie at CES 2022 and said he was introduced to the Uncharted video game while he was shooting for Spider-Man 1. He said, "I'm a huge fan of the games. I hadn’t discovered the games until I started making Spider-Man: Homecoming. So my best friend and I while we were making Spider-Man 1 started playing the Uncharted. As soon as we started we didn’t stop. I remember them trying to drag me out of my trailer to come back to set, I was like ‘No no no, we’re about to complete this mission, leave me alone."

More about Uncharted

Uncharted also stars Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan, the mentor of Holland's character Nathan Drake. The movie is being helmed by Ruben Fleischer who is best known as the director of Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Nathan Drake and his partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan must go up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries in order to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan, while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake's long-lost brother, Sam." The Uncharted video game has been universally acclaimed and commercially successful and is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

Image: Instagram/@unchartedmovie