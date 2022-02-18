'Uncharted': Tom Holland Worked As A Bartender In London To Prep For His Role In The Film?

Tom Holland's highly-awaited action-adventure Uncharted was released on 18 February 2022. The movie features the actor in the lead essaying the role of a charming bartender and he recently dropped in a thrilling revelation about how he prepped for the role in the film.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted featured a talented cast of actors namely Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Rudy Pankow as Samuel "Sam" Drake, Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, among others. Nolan North, who played Drake in the films, appeared in the film as a guest.

Tom Holland reveals he went to a bartending school to prep for Uncharted

According to SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Tom Holland opened up about how he had to develop some skills to prepare for his role in the film as a bartender. Revealing how he went to a bartending school to prep for his role, he mentioned that he even ended up doing a few shifts at a bar in London which turned out to be a lot of fun.

He stated, "For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."

Stating further, he mentioned how much he loved his undercover gig at the bar but he later got kicked out because people started figuring out that Tom Holland was bartending at this bar. He also mentioned that he returned to the bar because he had been giving them a lot of press. "As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out," he said. "And then eventually I sort of got kicked out," he added.

Tom Holland also talked about his experience working as a bartender and revealed that he really liked making an espresso martini. He said, "I would go in there and take the bartender's clothes and be in there undercover. It was fun. I enjoyed myself. I like making an espresso martini. It's a lot of fun."

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013