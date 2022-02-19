'Uncharted' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Tom Holland-starrer 'cool Little Action Flick'

Just days after starring in a comic book franchise film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is now featuring in a video game franchise movie, Uncharted. The actor was joined by veterans like Benedict Cumberbatch in the former film, and the latter movie too sees him sharing screen space with someone who's been around for the past couple of decades, Mark Wahlberg.

Will the similarities for the film end at this? Or will the latest release also manage to work its magic on the audiences and go on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time like Spider-Man: No Way Home. For that, one would have to see how audiences are reacting after the movie. Here's what netizens have to say about the action film:

Uncharted Twitter review; Tom Holland-Mark Walhberg film leaves netizens divided

'Fun and exciting', 'amazing movie', 'funny action-packed movie', 'cool little action flick' were some of the terms used by netizens for the film. One wrote that it was an Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean type film, while another felt it was reminiscent of the Tomb Raider. One netizen felt it was the 'best movie' she had seen, while another called it a '10/10 must-watch.' For many, the film turned out to be better than expected, and this includes people who thought that it would be a 'disappointment.'

Some netizens, who had not played the video game, and had no idea about the plot, too were impressed by the movie. Some wished to play the video game after watching the film.

The actors were praised for their acts, Tom Holland, in particular, received praises for his performance, which was termed 'enthusiastic', 'funny' and that he had carried the film well. His looks too got a shoutout from some of the netizens. His character Nathan's equation with Sully, played by Wahlberg, was termed 'perfect' by one and another wrote that they were a 'force.' Some expressed interest to watch the sequel already.

The performances of Tati Gabrielle & Sophia Ali, 'dialogues, puzzles and action', locations were too mentioned in the comments.

Uncharted is the best movie I’ve ever seen — becca (@beccavalletta) February 19, 2022

I never played the Uncharted games so I had no idea what the premise of the movie was but, the movie was really good. Especially in the 4DX theater!! — Jacob Alvarado (@Jj_Alv7) February 19, 2022

#Uncharted was cool — makes me wanna play the game honestly — Dominique Spencer (@HoLLyBlaCkWooD_) February 19, 2022

uncharted was so fun and exciting. tom holland was finally able to play a real MAN and it was incredibly sexy and I think he should be able to continue playing sexy men!! — bell⋆ (@spiderlingdaya) February 18, 2022

Only 50+ so far but I’ve been telling you for days, uncharted is a fun movie! Doesn’t need deep critiquing, just enjoy it pic.twitter.com/jYahVu50GJ — Joe (@hzjoetv) February 19, 2022

#Uncharted surprised me!



Tom Holland plays young Nathan Drake enthusiastically. It’s like an Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean type adventure. It is twisty and fun, I’d watch another.



Tati Gabrielle & Sophia Ali are great! pic.twitter.com/Lp53AvgeGx — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 16, 2022

Yeah #Uncharted isn’t the best film ever made but man what a fun film. Especially as a fan of the games. Tom and Mark aren’t perfect as Nate & Sully but they make it work. I can’t wait for the sequel 😭 — Lucio (@BitterBear7) February 19, 2022

just watched #UnchartedMovie and WOW



the performances were amazing, nate and sully's on-screen chemistry was perfect and the dialogue, puzzles and action were straight out of an uncharted game. it's perfect in every possible way.



10/10, a must-watch for everyone pic.twitter.com/kQQemkH2nc — clark (@fitztodds) February 15, 2022

#Uncharted was great! It was a great adaptation of the videogames and a worthy addition to the tradition of Tomb Raider and Indiana Jones style action adventure movies. This is a good movie to see with the family. Tom Holland carries the film well and is noticably buffer than in pic.twitter.com/P2mHmHmDfh — Curt Anderson (@DEC1MUS) February 19, 2022

@unchartedmovie was a 8.5/10 for me. It is its own story but still has that uncharted feel that I love and really sets up well for a 2 and you know what. I’m here for it! I’ll be waiting for uncharted 2, with Elena Fisher please! — Melie (@GrandmaSlurps) February 19, 2022

Just finished watching the Uncharted movie and it’s better than I thought it would’ve been. I enjoyed it. - PS51440p pic.twitter.com/oJonOrAYf3 — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) February 19, 2022

Just finished watching #Uncharted and such an amazing movie!



The action, the locations and the actors, phenomenal!



Tom Holland played Nathan Drake so well!



9/10! pic.twitter.com/fWiF3NI0tX — ItzPerka (@ItzPerka) February 17, 2022

Uncharted was surprisingly good. Not too deep but super fun! — Robyn Marie (@robynstarkoski) February 19, 2022

Just watched the Uncharted movie. Its one of my favourite game franchises and it was a good movie.... Tom Holland was something, man if there was a reason i started to be attracted to guys, its probably him😅 — Mike (@mike_hwak) February 19, 2022

Uncharted was so fun and exactly what I wanted it to be. — Youssef Maguid (@youssefmaguid) February 19, 2022

I really enjoyed Uncharted & to no one’s surprise, Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg are a force. If proven successful at the box-office, I wouldn’t mind a sequel. This could be another big franchise for Sony Pictures. Video game franchises are taking W's in 2022. #UnchartedMovie pic.twitter.com/usZuCgK8QX — Isaiah (@zaytaju) February 19, 2022

I went into the uncharted movie knowing it was going to be a disappointment, but God damn what a disappointment. Nolan North's cameo was the absolute highlight. The rest of the movie was a dumpster fire. Do yourself a favor and just play the games. I have seen worse but damn. 😥 — Golden_Asp (@golden_asp) February 19, 2022

Just saw Uncharted, I really recommend it, a very funny action-packed movie! — SAVY EDITS (@SavyEdits) February 19, 2022

However, the movie did not please everyone. One wrote that it was 'as bad' as expected.

'Bland writing', 'actionless' film and 'terrible casting' were mentioned and another did not wish to elaborate on the 'glaring problems' despite it being just 'alright' and enjoyable. One found it 'fine' and 'dull'.

A netizen termed it as the 'most bland action/adventure movie', and the writing seemed as if a nine-year-old had written it, while the action was 'fun', but not 'memorable.'

One felt it did not live up to the legacy of the video games as it did not feel like 'Uncharted' but more like the actors carrying their on-screen along.

pleased to announce that the uncharted movie was just as bad as we all thought it would be pic.twitter.com/v9WjumG5rU — ash ON EDELGARD LOCKDOWN (@HRSVLGS) February 19, 2022

Uncharted is an action-less film that barely resembles the video game with its terrible casting choices and incredibly bland writing. Just play the games, y'all. — Max A. Gutierrez!!! (@Maxxazillion) February 19, 2022

I just got done watching Uncharted and.....its alright. There's enjoyment in this movie but there's also some glaring problems with it. I don't wanna spoil the movie for you so I'll just give you my personal score



5/10 pic.twitter.com/53DK3AmwE7 — Kenny (@venom3421) February 19, 2022

Uncharted - I can't speak to whether or not this is a good adaptation, as I have no connection to the source material, but on its own merit it's fine. A lot of people in the theater with me seemed to enjoy it, but I personally found it kinda dull. I also do not like Mark Wahlberg — Jared D. Jenkins✌ he/him (@jdjenkinsbixby) February 19, 2022

Uncharted is maybe the most bland action/adventure movie I’ve ever seen. It’s predictable with dialogue written so poorly that a 9 year old might have written this movie. Action was kinda fun, but nothing memorable. They must have given Wahlberg and Holland a FAT paycheck. — Luke Vaughan (@bayarealuke) February 19, 2022

Uncharted was decent, nothing out of the ordinary but cool little action flick. Tom Holland was pretty funny — 𝐽𝑎𝑦 (@JusticeGoodwin3) February 19, 2022

As a movie by itself it’s fine. Comparing it to the games it fell very short. Didn’t feel like uncharted. Felt like Mark being Mark and Tom being an unmasked Spider-man — Tadow🎷 (@_mmoonay) February 19, 2022

Image: Instagram/@unchartedmovie