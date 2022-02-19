Last Updated:

'Uncharted' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Tom Holland-starrer 'cool Little Action Flick'

'Uncharted' Twitter review: The actors were praised for their acts, Tom Holland, in particular, received praises for his performance.

Joel Kurian
Just days after starring in a comic book franchise film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is now featuring in a video game franchise movie, Uncharted. The actor was joined by veterans like Benedict Cumberbatch in the former film, and the latter movie too sees him sharing screen space with someone who's been around for the past couple of decades, Mark Wahlberg. 

Will the similarities for the film end at this? Or will the latest release also manage to work its magic on the audiences and go on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time like Spider-Man: No Way Home. For that, one would have to see how audiences are reacting after the movie. Here's what netizens have to say about the action film: 

Uncharted Twitter review; Tom Holland-Mark Walhberg film leaves netizens divided

'Fun and exciting', 'amazing movie', 'funny action-packed movie', 'cool little action flick' were some of the terms used by netizens for the film. One wrote that it was an Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean type film, while another felt it was reminiscent of the Tomb Raider. One netizen felt it was the 'best movie' she had seen, while another called it a '10/10 must-watch.' For many, the film turned out to be better than expected, and this includes people who thought that it would be a 'disappointment.' 

Some netizens, who had not played the video game, and had no idea about the plot, too were impressed by the movie. Some wished to play the video game after watching the film. 

The actors were praised for their acts, Tom Holland, in particular, received praises for his performance, which was termed 'enthusiastic', 'funny' and that he had carried the film well. His looks too got a shoutout from some of the netizens. His character Nathan's equation with Sully, played by Wahlberg, was termed 'perfect' by one and another wrote that they were a 'force.' Some expressed interest to watch the sequel already.  

The performances of Tati Gabrielle & Sophia Ali, 'dialogues, puzzles and action', locations were too mentioned in the comments.

However, the movie did not please everyone. One wrote that it was 'as bad' as expected.

'Bland writing', 'actionless' film and 'terrible casting' were mentioned and another did not wish to elaborate on the 'glaring problems' despite it being just 'alright' and enjoyable. One found it 'fine' and 'dull'.

A netizen termed it as the 'most bland action/adventure movie', and the writing seemed as if a nine-year-old had written it, while the action was 'fun', but not 'memorable.' 

One felt it did not live up to the legacy of the video games as it did not feel like 'Uncharted' but more like the actors carrying their on-screen along. 

