'Unchartered' Movie Release Date Finalised By The Makers? Here Are All The Details

The American action-adventure film Unchartered is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is an adaptation of the video games with the same name, created by Amy Henning. The film stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg along with actors Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Fans of the video games could not contain their excitement over the release of this film and are eager to know about the Unchartered Movie release date.

About Unchartered release date

The Unchartered release date was supposed to be July 16, 2021, but it will now release on February 18, 2022, which is next year. The makers of this film are known to spend 120 Million dollars in making the film, which is based on the PlayStation property which launched in 2007 and was created by Naughty Dog. The plot of the games fold over 41 million units and the film will tell a prequel story featuring Nathan Drake and a young treasure hunter, learning from his mentor Victor Sullivan.

According to VGC, the film is led by Sony marketeer Asad Qizilbash who is also the head of product for PlayStation Worldwide Studios. Their objectives are to grow audience size for games and collaborate with Sony Pictures and their products. While many suggested and told them that if the cinema turns out to be a flop, it will negatively impact the Uncharted game franchise but the team is ready to take a risk.

Meanwhile, Playstation Production is also working on The Last of Us adaptation with HBO. The live-action Ghost of Tsushima movie will be directed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Fans are expecting a film on the game God of War, but the spokesperson of Sony revealed that the company is not yet ready to adapt the video game for a TV show or a movie anytime soon.

