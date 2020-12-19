Unseen Pic Of The Day: Amrish Puri & Steven Spielberg Look Unmissable In This Rare Pic

Late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri was among the celebrated actors in the industry. The actor has left a legacy behind and till date is still remembered by fans. An unseen picture of the actor along with director Steven Spielberg from the sets of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom recently surfaced online that is a must look for fans, who have been going all gaga on seeing this major throwback post shared by one of his fan pages.

In the monochrome picture, actor Amrish Puri along with director Steven Spielberg can be seen having a conversation with each other on the sets of their much-acclaimed film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. In the photo, Amrish can be seen all smiles as he stares at the director in his character costume. Steven Spielberg, on the other hand, can be seen fixing Amrish’s costume and is also seen telling him something.

Apart from the picture, the fan page also went on to share a sweet note revealing details about the photo. It read as, “Amrish Puri and Steven Spielberg on the sets of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. @stevenspielbergfans”. It added, “Several Indian actors have made their mark internationally, but one of the first Indian actors to appear in a globally successful Hollywood film was Amrish Puri, who played the villain Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg’s controversial 1984 film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees

Fans react

As soon as the post was shared online, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice and happy. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to recall the actor’s films. While some remembered him for his acting skills and personality. One of the users wrote, “Amrish Puri I miss u so much”. While the other one went on to call him a “legend”. The post also made some of the netizens speechless as they went on to share many happy and sweet emojis. Take a look at a few more comments from fans below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ashok Kumar & Sadhana Shivdasani's Picture Is Truly Unmissable

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Poses With Her Family In This Rare Throwback Photo

Also read | PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.