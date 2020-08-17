Unseen Pic Of The Day: Demi Moore Shares Throwback Photos With Daughter On Birthday

Demi Moore recently took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures with her daughter Rumer Glenn on her birthday. The actor shared a glimpse of Rumer Glenn’s childhood through the pictures. In the first picture, Demi Moore is seen holding Rumi Glenn while the duo is captured candidly. Rumer Glenn looks adorable as she smiles for a picture.

The next two pictures posted by Demi Moore showed Rumer in her toddler phase. In one picture, she is donning a wide smile, while in the second picture, she is making a goofy face while she adorably hugs her mother. The last picture shows Demi Moore trying some Instagram filters with her daughter while the two make a goofy face for the selfie.

Demi Moore also penned a heartfelt note for her daughter’s 32nd birthday. She wrote, “Words can not do justice to the love, gratitude and joy I have for you. You are a magnificent woman but you will always be my baby... You changed my life and gave it meaning beyond anything I had ever known. Happy Birthday, Rumer Glenn! I love you forever and a day❤️.”

Demi Moore talks about self-love

In the recent past, Demi Moore appeared on The Jess Cagle Show where she talked about her failed relationships and marriages. She also spoke about how she deals with people in her life and stated that she changed herself for others.

In the show, Demi Moore said that according to her, marriages and relationships are 'a process'. She stated that she does not want to 'sound cliché' but according to her, it is a process of learning to love oneself. The actor added that one needs to accept themselves for who they really are and as they are.

In the interview, the Indecent Proposal actor also added that accepting 'who you are just as you are' is the trick. She then went on to say that for her, it was very different. She had a personality that would change according to people. She stated that she used to change herself to make her partners happy. Moore said that she has changed herself many times over and again to 'fit the needs and wants of the people in her life'.

Demi Moore said, “It is that idea that we are kind of conditioned to work towards being desired”. She further continued saying, ''Society does not think that we are supposed to have desires of one’s own''. She also talked about “working through a relationship”. She said it is really 'commendable in our disposable times'.

