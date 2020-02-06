Upcoming Anime Movies To Watch This Year; 'Goblin Slayer' To 'Digimon Adventure'

Anime movies have become increasingly popular. While a common belief is that anime is fascinating only to kids, there are several anime shows and movies, especially on OTT platforms that cater to people of all age groups. Right from Goblin layer: Goblin's Crown to Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, numerous anime series are winning hearts of the viewers. Listed below are some of the best anime movies to look forward to this year.

Best anime movies to look forward to this year

1) Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown

This is one of the best anime movies to watch this year. The film released a few days back and has already hit the charts. The film is rather short and has been directed by the famous director, Takaharu Ozaki. This Japanese anime film has made headlines and is a must-watch.

2) Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

This is another highly-anticipated film of this yeat. The film is all set to release on February 21, 2020. The film is produced by Toei Animation and animated by Yumeta Company. The film is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi and fans can't wait for the release of this film.

3) Shirobako movie

This is another anime film to be released this year. The film has been much talked about on various social media platforms. The release date, however, has not been declared yet. It is a sequel to the 2014 Shirobako film.

4) Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector

This is another one of the upcoming anime movies. The film stars Yûki Kaji, Yûichi Nakamura and others in prominent roles. The Japanese film is about two rookie inspectors who are assigned a secret project.

5) Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0

This is another one of the upcoming anime movies. This Japanese animated science fiction film directed by Hideaki Anno and produced by Studio Khara. It is the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy. The film is to be released on June 27, 2020.

