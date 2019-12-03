US Actor Gabrielle Union's Departure From 'America's Got Talent' Under Investigation

Gabrielle Union's departure from the show, America's Got Talent after just one season is being investigated by the union representing working performers. Reportedly, the American actor and voice artist raised concerns over 'toxic' work culture on the show. NBC, which makes the show said that the channel was 'committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees'. Sag-Aftra has announced an investigation for which the enforcement will happen independently like in 'certain matters' and did not report any further.

Read - Gabrielle Union Speaks Out Amid Reports She’s Off NBC Show

Support for Union

Union's husband, Dwayne Wade stood in support of his wife saying he is still waiting for an answer on Union being fired from the show. Wade called Union an 'advocate' for the community and reportedly raised concerns over racial jokes and the work culture at America's Got Talent. Many actors have backed Union for standing up for what she believes in including Ellen Pompeo. However, the joint statement of the show, NBC, and Syco, indicates towards the fact that the channel has not entirely cut ties completely with the 47-year-old actor. It was after the statement by NBC that Sag-Aftra announced the probe into the entire situation which reportedly is not going away anytime soon.

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Read - Ellen Pompeo Supports Gabrielle Union, Blasts NBC Amidst 'AGT' Controversy

In her tweets, Ellen Pompeo criticised NBC for not commenting on the issue. She stated that it is unfortunate that NBC is the same network that protected Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out and not putting up with the studios’ demands. She further commented that the toxic atmosphere has remained unchanged regardless of the Matt Lauer controversy. She then stated that it takes courage to speak against injustice and hence, supports Gabrielle Union. Gabrielle Union also acknowledged the support she got after being fired from the show and thanked everyone including Sophia bush, Jamila Jameel and others after being dismissed from the show on complaining about racism and other one-set issues.

It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

Read - Jennifer Aniston's Comment On Courteney Cox's Pic With Daughter Leaves Fans With Big Smile

Read - Pop Singer Sia Paid Strangers' Bills At Walmart On Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.