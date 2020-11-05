US Elections 2020: At The Cusp Of Verdict, Courtney Stodden Poses In Flag-printed Bikini

When the entire world is waiting for the US Elections 2020 verdict, many Hollywood celebrities have shown their active participation in the process. Taking to social media, along with encouraging people to vote they have also publicly taken sides in the Trump vs Biden polls. Even media personality Courtney Stodden paid tribute to America in her own version of a patriotic post on Wednesday, November 4.

Courtney Stodden poses in a flag-printed bikini

In the pictures shared by the actor, Courtney can be seen wearing a skimpy bikini featuring American flag imprinted on it. Dripping wet with water, she chose to wear a bold red lipstick while striking a pose for the camera. This post of her comes at the cusp of US Elections 2020 result wherein, not only in America but across the world, people wait to know who will be the next President of America. While sharing the photo, Courtney Stodden wrote:

God be with America while we transition into the future #election #election2020 #trump #biden.

In another post, the actor can be seen posing as she dons a poker face in a monochromatic frame. However, with this post, it seems that the actor has chosen her side already. She wrote:

M CALLIN IT. Congratulations to our next president Joe Biden! (Sorry if you have diff beliefs and think all the votes will be recounted) â¤ï¸! #election #america #instagood #bikini

Latest US Elections 2020 Results LIVE, as per the Associated Press (Blue for Biden wins, Red for Trump):

As per the Associated Press, in this US Elections 2020, Joe Biden has won around 261 Electoral Seats and Donald Trump has earned around 214 seats so far. The state-wise votes are flowing in for the 59th quadrennial presidential election which was held on Tuesday, November 3. With the ongoing process, the stress among people can be seen increasing with every electoral win and loss. Amid this, many celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to talk about it. John Legend said:

This feels like 2018. A lot of stress and premature takes until all the votes were counted and the democrats did quite well. Let them count.

