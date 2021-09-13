Last Updated:

US Open Men's Final: Bradley Cooper To Brad Pitt, Many Hollywood Stars Turn Up At The Game

The 2021 US Open Men's final witnessed several Hollywood A-listers who marked their presence at the event and enjoyed the thrilling match. Take a look -

US Open Men's final

As the fans recently enjoyed an amazing win of Daniil Medvedev over Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open Men’s final, there were several celebrities who witnessed the game live as well. Many Hollywood A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, and others were spotted at the event enjoying the thrilling finals. 

Even the five-times Grand Slam champion, Maria Sharapova, who is a stellar tennis player, attended the game and was seen enjoying it. 

2021 US Open Men's final star-studded with Hollywood celebrities 

The 2021 US Open Men’s final witnessed numerous popular celebrities who marked their presence at the game and enjoyed the thrilling match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. The popular actor, Bradley Cooper, best known for his role in the Hangover series, was seen enjoying the game with Brad Pitt sitting next to him. Even the prominent actor from The Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley, was seen attending the game and clicking pictures of the players during the game. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with a mask on and sitting with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. 

The Night at the Museum star Ben Stiller also graced the event with his presence, and even Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor was spotted among the audience. The 30 Rock actor, Alec Baldwin, who also gained recognition for his appearance in the TV sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., was seen at the US Open Men's final. The famous director and actor, Spike Lee, was also seen having a good time while watching the finals at the stadium. Other popular celebrities who were seen at the game included Lupita Nyong'o, Mariska Hargitay, and TV personality Gayle King, Former No. 1 Rod Laver, Christine Taylor, and more. 

There were many celebrities who did not attend the game but congratulated the US Open Men’s winner, Daniil Medvedev, through social media. Rod Laver took to his Twitter handle and called Medvedev's performance 'simply stunning'. He further stated how winning the first Grand Slam title was always special and to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic was something else. On the other hand, Billie Jean King congratulated the winner and stated how he played spectacularly. Even Andy Roddick praised the winner for his flawless match strategy and added that he deserved the win. He even added how fun it was to watch the game.

