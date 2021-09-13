US Open Men's Final: Bradley Cooper To Brad Pitt, Many Hollywood Stars Turn Up At The Game

As the fans recently enjoyed an amazing win of Daniil Medvedev over Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open Men’s final, there were several celebrities who witnessed the game live as well. Many Hollywood A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, and others were spotted at the event enjoying the thrilling finals.

Even the five-times Grand Slam champion, Maria Sharapova, who is a stellar tennis player, attended the game and was seen enjoying it.

2021 US Open Men's final star-studded with Hollywood celebrities

The 2021 US Open Men’s final witnessed numerous popular celebrities who marked their presence at the game and enjoyed the thrilling match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. The popular actor, Bradley Cooper, best known for his role in the Hangover series, was seen enjoying the game with Brad Pitt sitting next to him. Even the prominent actor from The Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley, was seen attending the game and clicking pictures of the players during the game. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with a mask on and sitting with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

Special city, special tournament 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2sFV6NHjUx — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) September 13, 2021

Brad Pitt 🇺🇲, Bradley Cooper 🇺🇲, Joseph Mazzello 🇺🇲, Rami Malek 🇺🇲 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/lqSsauO8hx — Tennis HQ 📸 (@TennisHD_) September 12, 2021

Camila Morrone with Leonardo DiCaprio at the US Open final match today (12) in New York City. pic.twitter.com/YfY2tnJKDT — Camila Morrone Updates (@newsmorrone) September 12, 2021

The Night at the Museum star Ben Stiller also graced the event with his presence, and even Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor was spotted among the audience. The 30 Rock actor, Alec Baldwin, who also gained recognition for his appearance in the TV sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., was seen at the US Open Men's final. The famous director and actor, Spike Lee, was also seen having a good time while watching the finals at the stadium. Other popular celebrities who were seen at the game included Lupita Nyong'o, Mariska Hargitay, and TV personality Gayle King, Former No. 1 Rod Laver, Christine Taylor, and more.

Who you got?



Brad Pitt & Bradley Cooper

or

Ben Stiller

Alec Baldwin

Stan Smith#USOpen pic.twitter.com/5iP5vLXpgk — Nick M (@SportsDirectTV) September 12, 2021

There were many celebrities who did not attend the game but congratulated the US Open Men’s winner, Daniil Medvedev, through social media. Rod Laver took to his Twitter handle and called Medvedev's performance 'simply stunning'. He further stated how winning the first Grand Slam title was always special and to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic was something else. On the other hand, Billie Jean King congratulated the winner and stated how he played spectacularly. Even Andy Roddick praised the winner for his flawless match strategy and added that he deserved the win. He even added how fun it was to watch the game.

Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021

Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed the 2021 #USOpen Men’s Singles Champion.



Credit to Medvedev who played spectacularly.



As @rodlaver would say, you can’t have one bad match in a major, & Novak made too many unforced errors today.



However, winning 3 of 4 Slams is remarkable.👏 https://t.co/TUevdDEjyS — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2021

Flawless match strategy by Medvedev. He deserved the win today. We still need to acknowledge how phenomenal Novak was this year (and for 15 yesrs) Was fun to watch. Congrats to both!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 12, 2021

