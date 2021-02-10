'Use Common Sense': Lucifer's Tom Ellis Warns Fans Against Fraud Messages On Social Media

Lucifer’s leading actor Tom Ellis took to Instagram and hot back at the suspicious online accounts that have been impersonating him. He issued a statement and warned his fans about fraudulent messages that are being sent to his fans through his fake accounts. Tom mentioned that he is not on any other social media platforms except Twitter and Instagram which are verified with a blue tick. He further mentioned that he is not in a habit of sending personal messages to anyone or communicate privately with anyone.

Tom Ellis issues a statement

Further, Tom reminded fans that he does not use Facebook, Gmail, or Hangouts, and anyone getting in touch using those methods claiming to be Tom Ellis is using a fraudulent account. The statement read, “I have said this once but I'll say it one last time because apparently, people are still falling for this. I have never used any account other than my official Twitter TomEllisl7 or my official Instagram OfficialTomEllis, both of which have blue tics to verify that it is me. I do not have any other "private" accounts. I do not have Facebook, I do not have Gmail, AOL, Yahoo, and I have never used something called "Hangouts." Moreover, I have never communicated privately online with anyone I do not know in real life. If you are getting private messages, DMs, emails, or any other form of contact from someone claiming to be me, they are a fraud. Please use your own common sense on the internet. Thanks, Tom.”

Unfortunately, the star has a history of being targeted by these fake profiles, having to step in as far back as 2017 when an imposter attempted to scam money by posing as Ellis. Meanwhile, the actor has started shooting for the upcoming sixth season. Recently, Lesley Ann-Brandt, Inbar Levi, and Lauren German who are a part of the Lucifer cast posted photos from their individual social media accounts confirming that season 6 of Lucifer is underway. Lesley Ann-Brandt posted a photo of Lucifer's season 6 set and wrote the caption 'Back to work she goes'.

