Vaidehi Dongre Crowned Miss India USA, Says 'it Empowers Women Of Indian Origin'

Coming in as a proud moment for India, American Indian Vaidehi Dongre from Michigan was crowned Miss India USA 2021. Apart from Vaidehi, Arshi Lalani from Georgia was declared the first runner-up at the beauty pageant held over the weekend. Dongre graduated from the University of Michigan, majoring in international studies. She works as a business development manager with a major corporation. While speaking to PTI, Vaidehi said, “I want to leave a positive lasting impact on my community and focus on women's financial independence and literacy.”

Vaidehi Dongre crowned Miss India USA

Diana Hayden, Miss World 1997, was the chief guest and chief judge for the pageant. A total of 61 contestants from 30 states participated in three different pageants — Miss India USA, Mrs India USA, and Miss Teen India USA. Winners of all three categories get complimentary tickets to travel to Mumbai to take part in worldwide pageants. Vaidehi, who has majored in international studies, won the 'Miss Talented' title when she gave a flawless performance of Indian classical dance form Kathak.

She shared her victory story on Instagram with a series of pictures from the beauty pageant where she can be seen with her sash and crown. “Thrilled to be representing the state of Michigan at Miss India USA in July! The Miss India USA pageants have always provided a platform to empower and encourage women of Indian origin. As a little girl having been born in India and raised in the US, I have always straddled the line between Indian & American culture and values & discovered all the amazing gifts that both have to offer. I believe that the Miss India USA platform will give me the confidence & resources to further my goals, and leave a positive lasting impact on my community. Wish me luck This one is for my Aai (Mom),” she wrote.

Apart from this, just 48 hours before the pageant, Vaidehi took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on the beauty pageant. She wrote about the last year which had been uncertain for many. “Less than 48 hours before I leave to go compete at the Miss India USA National pageant in NJ and I could not be more excited!! This past year has been one of the toughest of my life as I am sure it has been for many others. On a personal level, I moved back home in February of 2020 due to the pandemic and stayed to support my family through a difficult time. After a full year of deep reflection and work on myself, the Miss India Michigan pageant made me realize how much growth can come from leaning into challenges. Participating in and winning the Miss India Michigan pageant brought me a level of internal clarity and confidence that I didn’t think was possible."

