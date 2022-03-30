Val Kilmer Reacts To Top Gun: Maverick's Trailer As He Teases Return As Iceman

The recently released trailer of Top Gun: Maverick has caused a frenzy among fans, as they wait to witness Tom Cruise's action-packed sequences. One of the main highlights of the trailer came when Val Kilmer established his presence as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, a fellow instructor and friend/former rival of Cruise's Maverick.

The sequel will see Tom becoming a Naval captain and instructor in the titular flying school, with Val appearing as the Four-Star Admiral, who serves as Commander of the US Navy Pacific Fleet. Kilmer recently took to social media as he teased the character's return, with the trailer showing how he fits into the upcoming film.

Val Kilmer teases his return in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick

Taking to his Twitter handle Kilmer dropped the trailer while mentioning, "Here we go in 3…..2….1 #TopGunMaverick Official Trailer #iceman signing off." According to Screenrant, Kilmer will have a pertinent role when it comes to 'Maverick's next job training a new generation of elite pilots', which includes the son of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller).

The trailer hasn't unfolded a lot about his character, as he's only referenced by Jon Hamm's Vice Admiral Cyclone. Meanwhile, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris in pivotal roles. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is set to hit the silver screens in the United States on May 27, 2022.

Its official synopsis reads:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

