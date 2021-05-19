'Vampire Diaries': Claire Holt Reveals How Ian And Nina Handled Their Split On The Sets

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were one of the most shipped relationships at the time when they were dating on-screen as well as in real life during Vampire Diaries. However, the couple parted ways back in 2013 and Claire Holt, who was a co-star of the two, recently revealed that they were absolutely professional on the sets and did not let their personal life harm their work. Scroll along to know what the actor had to say about Nina and Ian.

Claire Holt reveals how Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev dealt with their split on sets

Claire Holt recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast by Dear Media and among other things, the actor spoke about and applauded Nina and Ian for how focused they were with their work even after they broke up in real life. The former couple started dating in 2010 and parted ways in 2013, but their characters Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore were still dating on the show. Holt who was a part of the spin-off series of the Vampire Diaries titled The Originals shared the exes never got awkward or let their chemistry go off.

Claire said, “I was on The Originals at that point, so I don't know the timing. But honestly, they were really—they kept it super professional, it never got weird, like props to them”. She further added that it is tough for others, but Nina and Ian managed it. The Originals actor said, “They did a great job at managing that. But it's hard like for a lot of people it's really tough”.

Nina walked out of the show after season six, due to which a large number of fans thought that it was because of their breakup. However, Nina proved the speculations wrong when she returned for the show’s finale season and has also expressed in various interviews that she left the show for other reasons and not the breakup. Dobrev, also mentioned in an interview with E! that she was glad to see Ian Somerhalder get married; he entered wedlock with actor Nikki Reed in 2015.

Image: The Vampire Diaries Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.