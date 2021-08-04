'Vampire Diaries' Co-creators Were 'aghast' With Fan's Response To Katherine's Twist In S1

Vampire Diaries is one of the most popular shows globally, fans of which still are in awe of its plot twists and turns. Recently, during a conversation with Samantha Highfill on EW's Binge podcast, Vampire Diaries' co-creators Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec talked about how Katherine twist was introduced at the end of season one. The co-creators revealed that "every time one of the villains turned nice, they brought in a new one." William and Plec also spoke about the fan's response to her entry that left them "aghast".

Vampire Diaries co-creators on Katherine twist

During the first season, Damon Salvatore played the villain while Stefan (Paul Wesley) followed him to make his life miserable. In the podcast, Williamson said, "For the first three or four episodes, any time anyone read a script at the network they were like, 'Yes, but what's Damon's drive? What does Damon want?' And we were like, 'Oh my God, he just wants to be an a**hole," he laughed. He revealed that the writers worked on the script while Stefan, who played the voice of the network, had the same question about Damon Salvatore's inspiration. The co-creator revealed, "Damon tells him 'its for me to know and you to dot dot dot' (Get it?)."

As season one continued, many fans started falling for Salvatore's evil plan and Williamson and Plec wanted to reset several things at the beginning of season two. Williamson says, "We can't have a lovable villain. That's great and that's a fan-favourite character, but that doesn't bring you real storytelling and real stakes." Continuing the conversation, Plec added, "We had this magnificent villain who could do no wrong in the eyes of the audience and we thought, 'Let's give him something really wrong that is unforgivable so we can buy ourselves another year of Damon as the villain and Stefan as the hero.'"

Julie Plec then recalled, "They [were like], 'Poor Damon, poor Damon, he's so misunderstood! He just loves Elena so much. We were aghast. We were like, 'What have we wrought? We have basically accidentally created the poster couple for toxic masculinity.' The women loved him and we couldn't understand it at all. That was a moment." "Every time one of the villains turned nice, we brought in a new one." That's exactly when Katherine Pierce (played by Nina Dobrev) appeared at the end of season one. She enters and kisses Damon, and waltzes into Elena's houses only to remove Uncle John's fingers (David Anders).

