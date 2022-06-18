'Vampire Diaries' Creator Teases Another Show In Popular Franchise; 'There's More To Do'

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec and based on the book series by LJ Smith, the popular supernatural teenage drama, The Vampire Diaries ran until season 8 on The CW. The plot of the show centred around Wesley and Somerhalder as the feuding vampire brothers named Stefan and Damon Salvatore, along with Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert. The show also paved the way for several spinoffs such as The Originals and Legacies. As the last instalment of the series ended a while ago, the co-creator of the show, Julie Plec, recently teased the fans by revealing that there was more in the franchise.

Is Vampire Diaries returning?

According to EW, Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec opened up about how the end of the franchise was a moment of concern for her for the hundreds and hundreds of people who'd just lost their jobs across three of her shows. He further reflected on how sad it was to think that all that was gone.

"What I felt in the moment was concern for the hundreds and hundreds of people who'd just lost their jobs across three of my shows. We did 331 episodes of television and a lot of people that worked on season 1 of Vampire Diaries worked on season 4 of Legacies. There was such a beautiful family that we were able to build in Atlanta across these three shows. To think that that's just gone now is sad."

On the other hand, as Legacies recently aired the finale episode of the show, Plec mentioned how they had a plan in mind to keep the franchise on the air until the next instalment, however, it existed in their minds and not on-page. Plec even assured the fans that although they were going to take a beat, there were more ideas about the show and had "a lot more to do."

More about The Vampire Diaries

While Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev essayed the lead roles, other notable actors in the series included Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Sara Canning as Jenna Sommers, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood, Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan and many others.

Image: Instagram/@thecwtvd