Van Hunt Reveals Partner Halle Berry Has 'improved Every Aspect Of His Life'

American singer-songwriter Van Hunt and actor Halle Berry began dating last year and the former cannot stop gushing about her. The couple has been sharing adorable photos of each other on their respective social media as well. Recently, in an exclusive interview with EtOnline, Van Hunt revealed that Halle has influenced every aspect of his life.

Van Hunt on dating Halle Berry

According to the report, Hunt revealed that his partner Halle has influenced his life 'in more ways than he can count'. When he was asked if she has influenced his music, he said that he will 'show that very soon'. He further said she has made him a completely different person and has improved every aspect of his life.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry's relationship

Halle took to her Instagram to confirm her relationship with Hunt, putting an end to months of speculation. She shared a photo wherein she was wearing a teeshirt that had Van's name printed across it. Donning a cap, she was all smiles as the photo was clicked. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Now ya know". Until then, she was dropping hints of a mystery man in her life by sharing photos of their feet together.

Earlier this month, the actor treated her fans with a series of photos and videos with her beau Van on the occasion of his birthday. In the first picture, she is cuddling Van, and are smiling widely for the lens. She then penned a sweet note for him by saying that she wishes she had known him sooner so that she could love him longer. Her caption read, "A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!"

Halle Berry on the work front

The 54-year-old actor was last seen in the 2020 sports film Bruised. Interestingly, this film also marked her directorial debut. She will next be seen in the sci-fi action film Moonfall. The movie is directed by Roland Emmerich and stars Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley and Donald Sutherland among others. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @vanhunt and @halleberry Instagram