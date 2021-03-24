Vanessa Hudgens Cheers For Beau Cole Tucker At His Recent Baseball Game

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is leaving no stone unturned in extending her support to her boyfriend Cole Tucker's sports career. Tucker is a Major League Baseball (MLB) player and is a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team. Vanessa was spotted cheering from the stands at the latest game Tucker played against the Minnesota Twins.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Vanessa was seen cheering loudly when her beau Cole came on the field to bat. She was accompanied by her best friend GG Magree. Vanessa also took to her Instagram to share a photo with Magree from the stands. Vanessa was wearing a white tee-shirt and a pair of black pants and yellow shades. She captioned the post by writing, "Do u like sports? Cause we do".

Her friend Magree also shared a video on her Instagram stories of how Cole's bat broke into two pieces when he hit the ball. Along with the video she wrote, "Coley boy broke the bat. Go sports". She also shared a video with Vanessa having fun and dancing as well.

Images' courtesy- @ggmagree Instagram

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship

Hudgens recently shared an adorable photo with Cole which was clicked on their outing on her Instagram. In the photo, she is having a hearty laugh while Cole appears to be saying something in her ear. In the caption, she wrote, "This makes me happpyyyy". He also dropped a comment on the post by writing, "Smells good".

Rumours linking Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudges began doing rounds when they were spotted in Los Angeles. She confirmed their relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day as she shared a photo of them kissing. She captioned the post by writing 'It’s you, it’s me, it’s us".

According to a report by People, Vanessa was dating Austin Butler for nine years before she got into a relationship with Cole. She also had considered getting engaged before the split. On the professional front, Cole signed up with Pittsburgh Pirates in the years 2019. The sportsperson has played 93 games for his term and also has hit three home runs in his career. Whereas Vanessa is gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical Tick, Tick... Boom!

Image courtesy: @vanessahudgens @cotuck Instagram

