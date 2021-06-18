Vanessa Hudgens Has An Epic Response To THIS Caption About Kendall Jenner's 'summer Bod'

As the world leans towards more acceptance and body positivity many influencers and Hollywood celebrities have highlighted the importance of the topic. In a recent Instagram post by Complex, Vanessa Hudgens did the same. The entertainment company posted a picture of Kendall Jenner calling it "summer bod" in the caption and Hudgens pointed out a mistake in the caption.

Complex took to its Instagram handle on June 15, 2021, to share a bikini-clad picture. The supermodel wore a patterned red and brown bikini. She added a sheer red cover-up on top of her bikini. The pictures were earlier posted by Kendall Jenner on her Instagram handle.

Complex wrote "summer bod" in the caption with sun and waves emojis. Vanessa noted that it was not "the summer bod" but "a summer bod". "*a* summer bod. Cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just saying", she wrote in the comment section and added a winking emoji.

Vanessa Hudgens corrects Kendall Jenner's "summer bod" caption

Vanessa's fans agreed with her point. They supported her message with their own comments praising her. Hudgens' comment received more than 32,000 likes and more than 700 replies from fans. "This is why we love you", said one fan. Others dropped heart emojis and fire emojis for the High School Musical fame actor. Vanessa is one of the celebrities who has voiced their opinion on body positivity as summer gets around the corner.

Earlier this week, Reese Witherspoon posted her own opinion on "summer bods". On June 11, 2021, Reese took to her Twitter account to share some tips for the perfect summer body. "Here are my tips on how to have the perfect summer body:", she started. She then continued the thread with, "1. Have a body". Finally, she concluded the post with, "That’s it. That’s the tip." Many celebrities, especially, female celebrities in Hollywood have stood up for the cause of promoting body positivity in the past. Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Kate Winslet, Kelly Clarkson, Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler are among many others who have been dedicated towards the promotion of the message.

Reese Witherspoon gives her tips on the perfect summer body

Here are my tips on how to have the perfect summer body: — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 11, 2021

1. Have a body — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 11, 2021

That’s it. That’s the tip. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 11, 2021

