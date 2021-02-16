Vanessa Hudgens Makes Relationship With Cole Tucker Instagram Official, Says, 'it's Us'

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has been making headlines ever since she made her relationship with baseball shortstop Cole Tucker official. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Valentine’s Day to reveal the news to her fans with a mushy picture. Vanessa also penned an adorable note that revealed details about them. Fans cannot stop gushing on hearing the news as they went on to flood the comment section with all things love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vanessa Hudgens shared a picture of the duo that is sure to make fans go gaga. In the picture, the actor can be seen kissing the sportsperson. She can be seen donning a beige top along and similar colour shrug along with a white hat. She also opted for a short sleek hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Cole Tucker, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black hoodie along with a black cap.

Along with this mushy picture, the actor penned an adorable note in the caption section. She wrote, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck â¤ï¸ðŸ’‹”. Take a look at Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's pic below.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Chiselled Body In Bikini As Part Of 'Distractions' Series

As soon as Vanessa Hudgens shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy. Apart from fans, celebrities like Joe Jonas, Stella Hudgens, Sarah Hyland and many more went on to leave sweet comments. Some of the users were gushing on the post, while some went on to celebrate their love. One of the users wrote, “omgg, this has to be the best day ever”, while the other one wrote, “Suddenly I’m in tears”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating Now: Reports

Vanessa Hudgens had previously been in a relationship with actor Austin Butler and, after dating for almost nine years, the pair split up last January. Apparently, the actors Vanessa and Austin broke up because of "distance" as both were busy filming projects in different countries. According to femalefirst.co.uk, they were shooting on two different continents and it was a matter of distance. It was also reported that there is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens Gets All Dolled Up As She Goes On 'date Night' Post Her Break Up

Also read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Net Worth As They Get Ready To Welcome Their Second Child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.