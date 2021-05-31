Vanessa Hudgens Meets Ashley Tisdale’s Newborn Daughter, Calls Her An 'angel'

Disney’s High School Musical has been a part of a lot of people’s childhood and recently, its former cast member Vanessa Hudgens met Ashley Tisdale. Vanessa also got to meet Ashley Tisdale's daughter Jupiter. According to a report by People, the stars met on May 29, 2021, and also took to their respective social media to share pictures of the little reunion.

Vanessa Hudgens meets Ashley Tisdale’s daughter

Ashley took to her Instagram to share a picture of Vanessa cradling her daughter Jupiter and wrote in the caption, “Juju & Aunt Nessa.” She also wrote that her little munchkin opened her arms for Vanessa to hold her the moment she saw her. Ashley also gushed that this moment ‘warmed her heart’. Vanessa also shared a picture of her lovingly looking at baby Jupiter and wrote that she ‘melts over this angel’.

Ashley Tisdale's daughter

The Aliens In The Attic actor welcomed Jupiter on March 23, 2021, and the good news with her fans with a monochrome picture on her Instagram. She shared a picture of her husband Christopher French holding their baby’s hand. In the caption, she wrote, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21.” Earlier this month, she took to her Instagram to reveal her baby’s face through a series of pictures. In one of the photos, Christopher and Jupiter were sound asleep together. In the caption, she wrote, “This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️ To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more.”

Vanessa and Ashley in High School Musical

Vanessa played the role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical who was a transfer student and joins the scholastic decathlon team. She is also attracted to Zac Effron’s character Troy Bolton. Ashley Tisdale essayed the role of Sharpay Evans in this popular franchise. She is the popular school girl who would always rope in her twin brother in her plots and schemes. The series is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image: @vanessahudgens and @ashleytisdale Instagram

