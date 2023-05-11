Vanessa Hudgens On Her Plans For Wedding With Cole Tucker: I Am Lost...

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Cole Tucker. She made headlines in February this year after she announced her engagement to Tucker. Now, the actress-singer has opened up about the details of her upcoming wedding day.

Vanessa Hudgens appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she said that she is currently lost as she can’t figure out the ideal venue for her big day. During the conversation, Vanessa also spoke about eloping. She said, “I kind of just want to elope. I’m lost, I don’t know”. She detailed what Cole Tucker expects from their grand wedding day.

She spoke about Cole Tucker and the bond that the two share. Vanessa said that Cole, “just wants to get married”. Furthermore, Vanessa revealed what Cole says when she talks about her plans and complications regarding the wedding. “He’s like ‘Whatever you want babe,’” said the High School Musical star. The date of their wedding is currently unknown.

.@VanessaHudgens takes over the show to dish on getting engaged, planning a wedding and more. pic.twitter.com/nVxhyNxawy — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) May 8, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker announce engagement

Previously in February, the Tick, Tick…Boom! actress took to Instagram and shared pictures with her fiance. She captioned the post, “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” and paired it with a white heart emoji. Several fans took to the comments and gave their congratulations.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens’ relationship

Elvis star Austin Butler, who was in the public eye after landing a Best Lead Actor Academy Award nomination, previously dated Vanessa Hudgens. While they were introduced on the set of High School Musical in 2006 by their mutual friend at the time, Ashley Tisdale, they started dating in 2011. After nine years together, they broke up in 2020. Her relationship with Butler started after she broke up with her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron in 2011. While Vanessa has not opened up about the split, Austin Butler said in June 2022 while speaking with GQ, “Life is full of changes. You’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing”.