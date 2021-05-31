Vanessa Hudgens Shares Glimpses Of Her Forest Outing In RV; Check Out Post

Vanessa Hudgens recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures and videos of her forest outing that seems to be straight out of a movie. In the post, she can be seen having a great time in her beautiful recreational vehicle amidst nature. Take a look at Vanessa Hudgens' photos and videos below.

Vanessa Hudges shares travel pictures

Vanessa shared a picture in which she can be seen posing happily in her lit RV that was parked in the middle of the forest at night. She wore a white crop top, cream pants and a cream woollen jacket. She also posted a video taken by her friend who rotates the camera all around the forest and later focuses on Vanessa who was seen enjoying a meal in her RV with her pet beside her. In her caption, she wrote, “And then we ended up in the forest @outdoorsy #travelpartner.” Fans loaded her post with comments such as, “People in horror movies never seem as cheerful about it,” “This looks like so much fun! I’m glad you had a great time!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Vanessa shared yet another set of pictures in which she can be seen posing outside her RV in various attires. In one of them, she can be seen wearing a red and white pant shirt set, in the other, she wore a yellow hoodie and white pyjamas. She captioned her post by writing, “Natures never felt so good. Thank you @outdoorsy #travelpartner.” Check out the pictures below.

A few days ago, Vanessa Hudgens shared pictures from her hiking trip in which she can be seen wearing a Burgundy bikini as she posed in the water next to the mountains. In the caption, she wrote, “The hike = worth it for the hot springs.” In a video shared by her, she can be seen wearing the same bikini along with sunglasses and a hat as she walked up the mountains along with her friend who walked ahead of her. “Adventure time,” she mentioned in her caption. Check out her posts below.

