Vanessa Kirby Says ‘it’s Quite Mad’ As She Reacts To Harry And Meghan Watching 'The Crown'

After featuring in several star-studded Hollywood films, actor Vanessa Kirby cemented her place as a rising star with an impressive performance as Princess Margaret in The Crown. Her portrayal of Princess Margaret garnered appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. And now, Vanessa has made it into headlines as she reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Crown.

Vanessa Kirby’s Reaction

Similarly, Vanessa Kirby recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the host asked the actor to share her thoughts on Harry’s recent statements on The Crown. Vanessa answered that she feels “quite mad” thinking that Harry and Meghan have watched the show.

The actor was quoted saying, “It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it. That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.' " Vanessa further added how the show would have been no less than a “crazy life concept” for them.

She said, “What a crazy life concept to have a show made about literally your grandparents and their lives, and then I guess, you know, that yours is possibly upcoming.” Also when Jimmy asked Vanessa if she had watched Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah, the actor answered that she hadn't, citing the show was aired late at night in London.



Prince Harry Opens Up On The Crown

The news of Harry’s reaction came after he appeared on The Late Night Show With James Corden. He shared his thoughts on The Crown saying that the show gives you a rough idea about the “lifestyle, pressures of putting duty and service above family, and everything else”. The Duke Of Sussex also revealed that he’s “more comfortable with The Crown” than the stories he sees about himself, his family, and his wife. Also, in the Oprah interview, Harry and Meghan had said that they watched the show in parts.

Last year, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator Peter Morgan informed that they won’t be portraying Harry and Meghan’s life in the upcoming seasons. Mentioning the reasons for the same, he had said that the couple is in the “middle of their journey” and he doesn’t know what “their journey is or how it will end”. Morgan had added that he’s comfortable writing about stories that happened at least 20 years ago.

The show The Crown has turned out to be one of the most popular and successful Netflix originals to date. Portraying the story of the British Royal Family with an impressive view makes it quite incredible. Compiling four seasons, the show is packed with a detail-oriented storyline and some top-notch performances.