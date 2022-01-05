Vanessa Kirby Set To Replace Jodie Comer In Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag': Report

Ridley Scott's highly awaited historical drama Kitbag starring Joaquin Phoenix welcomed the Free Guy actor Jodie Comer, onboard in September. According to The Wrap, Vanessa Kirby however is in talks to replace Jodie in the role. Kitbag is based on the life events of military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte where the filmmaker will attempt to showcase his motives cinematically.

Vanessa Kirby all set to replace Jodie Comer in Kitbag

According to The Wrap, Jodie Comer had to exit due to some scheduling clashes. Comer broke the news of her exit during the THR’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. The actor explained that she had a 'rubbish scheduling conflict' and 'didn't feel like making Kitbag'. According to The Hollywood Feature, Comer exited the film as it was overlapping with her first West End stage production, Prima Facie. Kitbag would have been Comer's second film with Ridley Scott post-2021's The Last Duel.

Kirby's piece of work

The Fast & Furious actor Vanessa Kirby will star as Josephine in the film. Kirby was nominated for Oscars for her work in the Netflix drama Pieces of a Woman (2020). She was last seen in the film The World To Come opposite Katherine Waterson. Other than that, the actor will next reprise her role as the White Widow in the 7th and 8th films of the Mission: Impossible franchise. She is also famous for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Kirby portrayed a role of a grief-stricken woman in Kornél Mundruzcó's English debut Pieces of a Woman, which received positive reviews in bulk. The actor received nominations for the Academy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress. In 2018, she played the title character in Polly Stenham's Julie at the National Theatre. The actor starred in two action films, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) opposite Tom Cruise and Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

A brief on Kitbag

The shooting of Scott's upcoming venture Kitbag is scheduled to begin in Europe this month. The film will focus on the love story between Napoleon and his wife, Josephine. The release date for the movie has not been confirmed yet but it will be premiered in 2023.

Image: Instagram/@jodiemcomer/vanessa__kirby