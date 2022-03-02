The Venice Biennale, which is the organization backing the Venice Film Festival recently spoke about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The committee extended its support to Ukraine and those impacted by the conflict but has decided against banning Russian filmmakers from attending the event. March 2 marks the seventh day of the Russia-Ukraine war and several actors, directors and popular celebrities have voiced support for Ukrainians during this difficult period.

Venice Biennale in support of Ukrainians

According to a recent report by Variety, The Biennale expressed their 'full support' to the Ukraine nationals and artists hailing from the war-struck country. They also stated that despite the ongoing war, they will make efforts to ensure that Ukrainian artists are able to partake in the forthcoming Biennale Art exhibition in April 2022. They mentioned in a statement accessed by the publication, where it stated, "The Biennale intends to express its full support to all the Ukrainian people and their artists." Notably, Russia had earlier voluntarily stepped back from the art Biennale.

Venice Biennale will not boycott Russian filmmakers

The development comes amid speculations suggesting that the Venice Biennale will not boycott Russian talent amidst the ongoing war. However, the organization mentioned that they are close to those in Russia who are 'courageously opposing the war'. They also mentioned that will not close their doors for those who 'defend freedom of expression' and are against the 'ignoble and unacceptable decision to attack a sovereign state'. Cannes also made a similar decision earlier and mentioned they would serve those who 'denounce violence, repression and injustices'. According to Variety, the statement by the Venice Biennale read-

"The Biennale is also close to all those in Russia who are courageously opposing the war. Among them, artists and authors of all disciplines, many of whom were guests of the Biennale in the past. it will not close the door to those who defend freedom of expression and demonstrate against the ignoble and unacceptable decision to attack a sovereign state and its defenceless population. For those who oppose the current Russian regime, there will always be a place in the exhibitions of the Biennale, from art to architecture, and in its festivals, from cinema to dance, from music to theatre."

Image: AP