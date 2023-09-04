Last Updated:

Venice Film Festival 2023: Syndey Sweeney, Lili Reinhart, India Amarteifio Stun In Black

India Amarteifio, Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart among others attended Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Venice film festival
1/7
Image: @21metgala/X

Lili Reinhart attended the Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice Film Festival. She was seen wearing a black bodycon stress with a choker collar. 

Venice film festival
2/7
Image: @21metgala/X

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a black dress during the event with sheer sleeves and accessorised with a headband. She completed her look with a pair of black strapped heels.

Venice film festival
3/7
Image: @21metgala/X

Emma Corrin attended the Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in an olive ensemble. The actress will be seen in the film Deadpool 4. 

Venice film festival
4/7
Image: @21metgala/X

India Amarteifio was also in attendance at the dinner during the Venice Film Festival. She was seen donning a black ensemble and opted for a mid-partition hairdo.

Venice film festival
5/7
Image: @21metgala/X

Me Before You actress Jenna Coleman attended the dinner in a white and blue dress with a belt.

Venice film festival
6/7
Image: @21metgala/X

Sex Education actress Mimi Keene looked stunning during the dinner in a bodycon black dress. 

Venice film festival
7/7
Image: @21metgala/X

Strangers Things actress Sadie Sink also attended the dinner during the film festival in a black cutout dress and sleek hairdo. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
The Vaccine War to The Great Indian Family: Hindi theatrical releases in September

The Vaccine War to The Great Indian Family: Hindi theatrical releases in September
Omkara to OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi's evolution as a bonafide star

Omkara to OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi's evolution as a bonafide star
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com