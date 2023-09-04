Venice Film Festival 2023: Syndey Sweeney, Lili Reinhart, India Amarteifio Stun In Black

Quick links:
Lili Reinhart attended the Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice Film Festival. She was seen wearing a black bodycon stress with a choker collar.
Sydney Sweeney stunned in a black dress during the event with sheer sleeves and accessorised with a headband. She completed her look with a pair of black strapped heels.
Emma Corrin attended the Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in an olive ensemble. The actress will be seen in the film Deadpool 4.
India Amarteifio was also in attendance at the dinner during the Venice Film Festival. She was seen donning a black ensemble and opted for a mid-partition hairdo.