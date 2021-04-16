Venkatesh Wraps Up Shooting For 'Drushyam 2'; Filming Had Begun In March 2021

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 was released in February 2021. The highly anticipated sequel to Drishyam made waves in the media for its tight plot and immersive storytelling. The thrilling magic of the Drishyam 2 will be once again seen in Venkatesh's Drushyam 2. Jeethu Joseph announced the film in February 2021 and the shooting for the sequel began in March 2021. According to Pinkvilla, Venkatesh has wrapped up shooting for his portions in the film. The movie will be directed by Jeethu Joseph who also directed the original Malayam movie duology starring Mohanlal. The 2014 Telugu remake Drushyam was directed by Sripriya.

Drushyam 2 will see Venkatesh back in as a middle-class operator Ramubaba in the film. The rest of the Drushyam 2 cast, namely Nadhiya, Meena, Esther Anil are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel as well. If this pace of filming is considered, then the fans of the movie can expect the movie to release sometime in later 2021. Drushyam was widely appreciated by the fans and the critics alike, so fans can hope for similar magic on screen once again.

Venkatesh's movies

Venkatesh Daggubatti, commonly known as Venkatesh is known for his films like Raja, Suryavansam, Namo Venkatesa, Swarna Kamalam, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 film Venky Mama alongside his nephew and actor Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in prominent roles. He has three films lined up to release sometime in later 2021. As mentioned above, he has wrapped up shooting for Drushyam 2. The other two films of Venkatesh lined up for 2021 release are Narappa, which is scheduled to release on May 14, 2021, and F3, the sequel to the 2019 hit comedy film F2: Fun and Frustration. F3 is scheduled to release on August 27, 2021. The main cast of F2 will reprise their roles in the sequel as well.

Other than being an actor, Venkatesh is also the co-owner of Suresh Productions, which is one of the largest film production houses in India. In the Celebrity Cricket League, he serves as the mentor for the Telugu Warriors team.