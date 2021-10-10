'Venom 2' Explores Eddie And Venom's 'odd Couple Relationship', Reveals Director

After witnessing Eddie Brock adjusting to an alien entity residing in his body, the audience is in for a treat with the sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage exploring Eddie and Venom's 'Odd couple relationship'. It was previously established that the two worked the best for each other, in terms of being a perfect host and perfect team, the duo will now face the challenge of co-existing while leading a normal life amidst the danger of another symbiotic alien taking control of a body looming over their head.

After the success of the first film, director Andy Serkis had a new take on approaching the story of Eddie Brock and Venom in the sequel. Talking about the same, the director opened up about what to expect from the duo's odd relationship in Venom 2.

Andy Serkis on Eddie & Venom being 'odd couple'

In a special segment uploaded on Sony Pictures India's official Youtube page, Serkis talked about how the odd relationship between Eddie and Venom is one of the major premises of the sequel. He shared a glimpse into the dynamic bond of the duo where one is trying to lead a normal life while the other one insists on hunting down the bad guys of the town to achieve the hero status. It certainly does not help to resolve the differences when the two are stuck with each other, quite literally. He stated,

''You've got two characters that are literally stuck to each other. That odd couple relationship is what is movie is gonna be about the, progression from the first one. It's like living with an oversized toddler. They have had enough of each other. They can't be together and can't be apart. Eddie's far too selfish, Venom just wants to be a hero.''

More on 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Andy Serkis talked about Tom Hardy taking the charge while approaching his character and envisioning Venom. He stated, ''Tom had his own methodology in terms of creating Venom. Because Venom is inside Eddie’s head for a lot of the time, I wanted to take on what Tom’s process was and where he was comfortable'. Tom Hardy will make his return on the big screen as Venom in India on October 14 and hit the theatres in Maharashtra after October 22 as per the new guidelines issued by the state government.

Image: Instagram/@venommovie/PTI