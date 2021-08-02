'Venom 2' New Trailer Gives Brief Look At Alien Villain In Action; WATCH

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has released its new trailer on August 2, 2021. While the film's first trailer laid out the basic details of the upcoming Sony sequel and teased a showdown between its titular symbiote, the new trailer gives a brief look at the alien villain in action as he goes on to track the closest thing he has to a 'family'. The Marvel Comics-inspired anti-hero film features Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock and his alien pal against the serial killer, Cletus Kasady, that is portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer released!

Tom Hardy can be seen reprising his character Eddie Brock, who is a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote that turns him into Venom, a head-chomping anti-hero. The new trailer hints that Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, who is seen sporting a new haircut, acquires his symbiote by chomping on Eddie Brock's hand. He further tastes his symbiote-infused blood. The short video clip also gives a sneak peek of Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, who has sonic-scream powers and gets kissy with Cletus Kasady in the comics.

The official second trailer also shows a glimpse of Eddie's ex-girlfriend, Anne Weying (portrayed by Michelle Williams) and her new partner, Dan Lewis (played by Reid Scott). Its first trailer hinted deeper links to elements from Spidey comics where Venom first appeared as a Spider-Man villain. The finale season of the latest Marvel Comics Universe television series opens the door for a crossover.

It was in the year 2020 when Sony confirmed the sequel to the hit MCU movie. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is helmed by Andy Serkis and Kelly Marcel has written the script that is based on a story she crafted along with Hardy. The film was slated for release the last year and it had assured fans that it would be a treat for them to witness such a huge fight. The sequel to 2018's Venom was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in late September this year.

IMAGE: VENOM MOVIE TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.